Gentoo marks end of £19million Pennywell improvement project

More than 1,000 homes on a Sunderland estate have been given a new lease of life.

Gentoo has modernised properties across Pennywell as part of a £19million improvement scheme on the estate, which has taken the best part of two years.

Work started back in October 2022, when Gentoo partnered with principal contractors RE:GEN to modernise properties using a ‘whole house’ approach.

Representatives from Gentoo, RE:GEN and Sunderland City Council mark the end of modernisation work in Pennywell | sn

Homes and outbuildings have been given new roofs, while new front door canopies, double glazing, loft insulation, cladding or render on outbuildings, new garden fences have all been installed and properties decorated externally.

The scheme has seen:

1,118 homes upgraded

864 new roofs

883 dividing fences and 627 new front fences

99 wall repairs

838 steel gates fitted

42 garage conversions

828 outhouses rendered

905 lofts insulated

870 new windows

190 new walls

The programme has also seen an estimated £900,000 delivered in Social and Local Economic Value and has a number of local residents employed in delivering the work as well.

Marc Edwards is Gentoo’s Director of Asset and Sustainability: “The Pennywell regeneration project is a £19million investment in 1,100 homes on the estate,” he said.

“We have invested significantly in our existing homes to replace roof coverings, canopies, windows, doors and boundaries which have made homes more energy efficient for our customers.

“We will continue to maintain our homes and make sure our communities and estates are well managed and our customers can enjoy living on the estate.”

“The programme is part of a bigger five-year investment plan, with just over £200million being invested in existing homes across the city.

Rose Taylor is over the moon with her new-look home | sn

During the course of the scheme, 349 satisfaction surveys have been carried out, with 322 customers very satisfied or fairly satisfied with the works carried out on their properties – giving a 92.3% customer satisfaction rate.

Rose Taylor, who has lived in her Pennywell home for 52 years, said: “I’ve had new fencing, windows and a new garage roof.

“It didn’t take long for the works to be done and it has been wonderful. I cannot fault it, the windows are absolutely lovely and the team were really good.

“The work makes a lot of difference. The house is a lot warmer and you can really feel the heat.

“It has been lovely and really made a difference to Pennywell.”

Linda Waterworth lives in the flats in Pennywell Road: “We have had new roofs, windows and loft insulation which has made the place much warmer, it’s absolutely much better now,” she said.

“I’m very happy with the work, the team were brilliant. Nothing was a bother to them, they just got on with the work effortlessly.”

RE:GEN North East managing director Jonathan Horner said the firm was delighted to have carried out the work on the estate and been able to employ Pennywell residents on the project: “It has been really successful and we have been very proud to deliver the work for Gentoo.

The flats in Pennywell Road have also been improved | sn

“We have worked on over 1,100 homes and had high levels of customer satisfaction, which is very pleasing.”

Gentoo and RE:GEN also partnered to launch The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) in Pennywell, a mobile food club providing low cost, nutritious food and toiletries as well as access to services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

More details can be found here: www.breadandbutterthing.org