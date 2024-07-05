Gentoo and Fans Museum bring memories to young and old in Sunderland
Volunteers from the museum visited residents across eight schemes in Sunderland to showcase a rare collection of football memorabilia, dating from 1884 to present day.
The housing association invited schools along including Usworth Colliery Primary School, Grange Park Primary School and St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary in Grindon, giving children the chance to see the collection, try on shirts and interact with residents.
Residents and children alike enjoyed donning shirts previously owned by big-name players from Sunderland's past including Jordan Pickford, Jill Scott and Jordan Henderson.
Arthur Harland, a resident at Albany House, wore his own Sunderland shirt from 1973 and brought his photos and postcards to show students from Grange Park Primary School.
Arthur said: “I used to love watching Sunderland play at Roker Park when I was young. It’s been interesting to see all the memorabilia and share my stories with the children.”
Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “Delivering these sessions for Gentoo has been invaluable.
"The partnership between the museum, Gentoo residents and the local schools is so important as bringing all ages together encourages respect amongst the children but also provides residents the opportunity to socialise and bond over a mutual love of football.
"We have seen residents with dementia speak about memories of football from their youth and children light up when they see shirts from their favourite players. The visits have been very powerful.”
Alison Boulton, community manager at Grange Park Primary School said: “The intergenerational day was a privilege to be part of. Our children loved the experience, the residents shared stories and the staff were wonderful.
“History was brought to life. I would recommend any school offered to share a day like this they take it up.”
John Ford, Partnership and Funding manager at Gentoo said: “We are proud to support the Fans Museum and have been delighted to see the reaction from our residents and local school children.
"The results of the Fans Museum visits highlight the importance of Gentoo’s social value work in Sunderland and the positive impact it has on local people and communities.”
The museum is based in North Bridge Street. Visitors can find more information on their website.
