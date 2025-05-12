An insurance firm worker who bit his boyfriend during two alcohol-fuelled attacks in Sunderland has been spared jail after a plea by his victim for leniency.

Michael Grieveson, 31, faced up to 36 weeks behind bars for attacks which left his now former partner suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

But the man said there would be no benefit to imprisoning Grieveson, of Gorsehill, Beacon Lough, Gateshead, as booze had led both to behave badly during their relationship.

Magistrates in South Tyneside agreed – and instead sentenced the attacker to a two-year community order, with further linked punishments.

They also said his lack of previous convictions and genuine remorse for his actions had equally contributed to their decision.

The court heard the attacks took place at a property in the city on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and Sunday, February 11 last year.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

Prosecutor Warren Ridley said both charges stemmed from the second attack, after which the victim revealed the first incident to police.

Mr Ridley revealed during the February attack the man was punched, kicked and bitten and left with bite marks to his neck, bruising and concussion.

He said police were contacted and the victim then revealed Grieveson had flung him onto a settee and bitten him, leaving him with puncture marks, during the 2023 assault.

The prosecutor added the defendant was interviewed and fully admitted the offences and immediately expressed remorse.

Grieveson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an early hearing and returned to the same court to be sentenced.

Peter Docherty, defending, said: “His victim has contacted my colleague by email and does not wish for a custodial sentence to be imposed.

“He says it would be of no use whatsoever. He also says that he had been provocative towards Mr Grieveson when they were together as a couple.”

Magistrates also ordered Grieveson to complete 25 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay £250 compensation to his victim.

They also told him he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, but refused a prosecution application to impose a restraining order.