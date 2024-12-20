The team behind the Great North Run has said it is ‘monitoring developments’ as more information is released about the state of the Gateshead flyover.

The road, which was closed to the public on Friday, December 13, for safety reasons, runs nearby and over part of the Great North Run route, which runs from Newcastle to South Shields.

Gateshead Council said an inspection by consultant structural engineers who indicated a potential risk to safety if it remains open.

The closed Gateshead Flyover | LDRS

Metro services were initially forced to slow to a safe speed to not cause additional damage to the structure, although services have since been cut between Monument and Heworth with replacement bus services introduced.

The Great North Run route sees runners cross the Tyne Bridge and take the A167 underneath part of the flyover, before using the ground level roundabout to take a left turn onto Park Lane and the A184.

But now the Great Run Company who organise the world’s largest half marathon have said they are keeping an eye on the situation with no time frame given for work on the infrastructure to begin or be completed.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “We are aware of the Gateshead Flyover closure which is in close proximity to the Great North Run route.

“We work closely with Gateshead Council and Highways teams throughout the Great North Run planning process each year, and we’re continuing to monitor developments as further assessments are carried out.”

The race last changed its route for a one year period upon its return from Covid following the coronavirus pandemic. This saw the same start line in Newcastle but was an out-and-back route rather than the traditional route from the city centre to the South Shields coastline. It is not yet known if another change of route will be required for the event.

Gateshead Council have previously said it is taking advice from consultant engineers to consider whether the flyover can be made safe for use, or if demolition is required.