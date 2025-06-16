A brute who repeatedly attacked his partner within days of being released from prison for earlier assaults on her is back behind bars. | Google

A brute who repeatedly attacked his partner within days of being released from prison for earlier assaults on her is back behind bars.

In August last year Conner Brooke was jailed for 16 months for assault and battery offences against the woman and then released on licence on February 20. Newcastle Crown Court heard by February 23 he had attacked the same victim again.

Brooke, 25 of Portland Street, Pelaw, Gateshead, admitted two charges of assault by beating, one of assault and one of criminal damage, all committed between February 23 and March 8, while he was out on licence.

Prosecutor Joe Cully told the court: "He was released on February 20 and they re-ignited their relationship following his release. Within days he began to engage in a pattern of violent behaviour towards her."

Mr Cully said Brooke grabbed the victim's face, accused her of cheating, gave her a black eye, pushed her against a wall and smashed a window at her home. In an impact statement the woman said: "I am constantly being assaulted. I feel his behaviour has become worse since being in prison."

Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC sentenced Brooke to 12 months behind bars. The recorder told him: "Within a matter of days you started to assault her again while on prison licence."

The court heard Brooke had already been recalled to continue serving the previous sentence. Recorder McKone said: "Probation should monitor your release closely."Fiona Lamb, defending, said Brooke was taking spice but is "now clean".