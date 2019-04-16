Gabrielle announced as second act to headline South Tyneside Festival concert

Have your say

Gabrielle will be the last to take to the South Shields stage as she headlines the final free summer concert.

The 'Dreams' star will perform at Bents Park on Sunday, August 4, as part of the South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council.

She is the second act to be announced after Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow - who will be performing on Sunday, July 14.

The 49-year-old – famous for hit singles including Rise, Out Of Reach, and Give Me A Little More Time - will be returning to South Shields following her performance in 2014.

The free shows attract thousands of people to South Shields seafront. Pixie Lott kicked off last year's festivities.