Funeral of tragic Freddie Stacey who was accused of killing son Scott Pritchard to be held next week

A Sunderland dad who died without ever seeing his son's killer jailed will be laid to rest by his family next week.

Robert Frederick Stacey, better known as Freddie, sadly passed away in hospital aged just 66, surrounded by his distraught family.

His son Scott Pritchard was murdered outside of his home in 2004.

His death came just days after Karen Tunmore was jailed for life for the murder of his son Scott Prichard in January 2004.

Scott, 19, was found murdered outside his Hendon home. He had suffered extensive head injuries and police launched a hunt for his killer.

But a year on, with Scott’s murderer still at large, police suspicions turned to his dad and Freddie was later charged with his son’s murder.

Although the case was later dropped in court, an innocent Freddie still spent 16 weeks in prison locked up for 23 hours each day.

But when Tunmore was jailed for murder, Freddie lay in a hospital bed clinging on to life, meaning he never got to see justice served.

Tunmore was locked up for 17 and a half years at Newcastle Crown Court after confessing to Scott's murder 14 years on.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 18, at St Ignatius' Church in Hendon at 12.30pm for a 12.45pm start.

It will be followed by a send off at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm and a wake at the Sinatra's in Holmeside, Sunderland.

There will be family flowers only.

Daughter Charlie Hellens, 30, said: "Dad lived an extremely tragic life, losing his son and then being accused of his murder - he never got over it.

"We want to get people to come together to show how he was loved and cared for to give the best send off possible."

Freddie's heartbroken family have made an emotional plea for help with his funeral costs.

A Go Fund Me Page has been launched to raise funds which has so far raised £230 towards its £5,000 goal.

The fundraising page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/freddy-stacey-funeral