Fundraiser honours memory of Seaham teenager Aaron Lennox

A pub landlady says she has been overwhelmed by the reaction to the tragic death of a Seaham teenager.

Aaron Lennox, who is missing after falling from Wearmouth Bridge in the early hours of New Year's Day, was a regular at The Inn Between in Seaham.

Now managers Scott and Ellie Purvis have launched a fundraiser to help his family with funeral costs.

Aaron Lennox with sister Jess

The couple hope to raise £10,000, with any money left over to be donated to mental health charity Mind.

Ellie said 19-year-old Aaron and his friends had been a fixture in the pub every weekend:

"They were just a lovely bunch of young lads," she said.

"They would come in every week, have a drink, have a go on the karaoke, and go home. He was never a bit of bother.

"He was here every single weekend - if you look at his Facebook page, all his photos are in here.

"He was always in here with his best friend Thomas Barrow - they were like brothers, they were inseparable."

There had been no hint that Aaron might be struggling with his mental health, said Annie.

"He was such a lovely young lad," she said.

The pub is holding a fund-raising night on Tuesday, January 16: "We are just trying to raise as much as we can," said Ellie.

"Tickets are £5 and you get a free raffle ticket and a shot when we all raise a toast to Aaron at the end of the night."

As well as the fund-raising evening, Scott and Ellie have placed a bucket on the bar: "We had over £20 in the bucket on Saturday night," she said.

"Customers were putting their change in it and staff were putting in their tips."

Scott and Ellie have also set up a Go Fund Me page which has raised more than £2,000 in its first two days.

A family statement on the page describes Aaron as 'a lad that was loved by his family and friends'.

Scott Purvis with the bucket for donations in memory of Aaron

"He could light up a room with just his beautiful smile, and who put everyone before himself," it says.

"He was loved by all his family especially his mam, brother Brynn, and sister Jess who he spoke so highly of .

"Aaron loved by so many mates, who never had a bad word to speak about him! A lad who gave it his all no matter what.

"RIP bonny lad.. a true legend and one of a kind.

"May your memory always be carried on forever in our hearts."