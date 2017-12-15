Fuming Sunderland residents hit out at rubbish dumped near their homes

From unwanted children’s toys to empty food cartons and bottles, fuming residents have hit out at people dumping rubbish in their communities.

We launched our Clean Streets campaign earlier this week to encourage members of the public to take more responsibility for disposal of their litter.

Alan Lee angry over fly tipping

A recent Big City survey revealed that one of things Wearsiders would most like to see is an improvement in the cleanliness of the city.

But some people are clearly not getting the message to clean up after themselves after the Echo was contacted by a number of people angry at trash being left close to their homes.

Great-grandmother Carol Chalk says she was disgusted to find a huge haul of children’s toys left in the back lane of her home in Roseberry Street, Monkwearmouth.

“People just seem to dump stuff in these back lanes because they think no-one will see them doing it,” said Mrs Chalk, 63.

Alan Lee angry over fly tipping

“It’s unbelievable. What must people visiting the area think when they see this type of thing?

“They leave these bags of rubbish and then seagulls come looking for food, rip the bags and the trash ends up all over the streets.

“The people doing this have no morals whatsoever. They are a disgrace.”

Mrs Chalk, married to Dennis, with who she has three children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, added: “We’re paying our council tax so that things get cleaned up only for people to come and do things like this.

Rubbish left in the back lane of Roseberry Street, Monkwearmouth. Picture by Carol Chalk.

“We try to keep our area nice and tidy and these people ruin it for the rest.”

Retired joiner Alan Lee was also left angry after bags of trash were dropped on the back doorstep of his home in Moray Street in Fulwell.

Mr Lee, 73, said: “Stuff is getting dumped in places like this all of the time.

“It’s just pure rubbish.

The Echo's Clean Streets campaign.

“My neighbour has struggled to get her car in because of it.

“I don’t want to look through it but some people in the street have and they say are things in it with South Shields addresses on, so maybe these fly-tippers are coming from outside the area and looking for places to leave things.

“Either way it isn’t on.

“I called up two weeks ago and it still hasn’t been taken away.”

Do you know an area with a rubbish problem? Call our newsdesk on 0191 501 7326.