Friends are attacked in city centre after pregnant woman suffers abuse

Police are hunting two thugs who verbally abused a pregnant woman before attacking her three friends.

The incident took place outside of the Market Tavern, in Durham City, at around 5pm on Sunday.

A pregnant female was leaving the pub with a group of people when she suffered verbal abuse from two males who were sitting in the market place.

The woman’s three friends were then attacked by the suspects who made off into Saddler Street.

Suspect one is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall, in his 20s with blond spiky hair and was wearing a dark puffa jacket.

Suspect two is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 6in tall, in his 30s, with short dark hair and wearing a grey and green adidas jacket.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with footage to come forward.

Contact Durham Police with information on 101, quoting reference number 360 of February 24.