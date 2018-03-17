Freezing forecast for Sunderland as Met Office warnings run until Monday

Flurries of snow and wild winds have hit Sunderland today - and the cold weather is set to last for a few days longer yet.

Met Office forecasters are predicting overnight temperatures to get below freezing heading into tomorrow, with 2°C being the maximum we'll see on Sunday.

A Yellow alert is in place for the whole North East region, warning people of snow and ice. A further warning has been set for Monday morning for ice only.

Temperatures are expected to feel colder than the forecast 3°C and 4°C - so make sure you wrap up warm when you're out and about.

It's due to get slightly milder at the start of this coming week, with highs of 7°C and 8°C forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking out to sea in Sunderland on March 17.

The waves are getting up at the coast.

