Freemasons charity gives Sunderland soup kitchen a £500 Greggs voucher boost

A North East charity has given Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen some extra dough.

Durham Freemasons Charity - formerly Durham Benevolence Ltd - has given the kitchen £500 worth of Greggs vouchers to distribute between clients.

Representatives of the fund visited the fund visited the soup kitchen’s base in the former Gibbons’ building in High Street West to hand over the vouchers and learn more about the work volunteers do to feed dozens of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Robin Middleton from the Durham Freemasons Charity presents soup kitchen staff with the vouchers | DFC

Up to 100 people a day queue up four times a week to take advantage of the free, no-questions-asked service, which provides a constantly changing menu to city residents coping with a vast range of challenges.

The High Street centre, affectionately known as The Soupy, serves hot meals and hands out toiletries and fresh produce, much of it grown in the charity’s own allotments in Silksworth.

And the organisation’s the registered unit in Hendon provides food parcels to see people through the week and also provides a drop-off point for donations.

Chair Paul Gowland said the support from donors such as the Durham Freemasons Charity was vital to an organisation which is entirely dependent on fund raising: “It is immeasurable, to be honest - there are so many different charities these days requiring support from many organisations and it is getting harder and harder.

“People’s donations and people’s ability to provide is getting stretched thinner, so any help that comes to us in any way, be it financial, be it a voucher, be it a volunteer or be it a bit of help, we can never say no.”

Vouchers would help people at times when the kitchen was unavailable, whether it was a Bank Holiday or a sudden crisis, such as the recent city centre disorder: “Obviously, the soup kitchen cant open every day - there are Bank Holidays and events, like disorder, that prevent us from opening,” he said.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen | DFC

“Getting a voucher enables us to continue to give the needy the ability to go and get fed. Hunger doesn't stop jut because shops close or people riot or whatever, so the voucher is very important as another means of supporting the people of Sunderland.”

Andrew Thompson, from the freemasons charity, said the organisation was delighted to be able to help: “We have been absolutely fantastically impressed, from the food that they provide and they are developing into something that is not just food-based, but something much bigger over the next few years,” he said.