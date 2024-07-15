Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Sunderland are being offered free travel for children to help make ends meet over the school summer holidays.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness launches Kids Go Free. Submitted picture.

A new Kids Go Free scheme will run from July to September across the North East, making it cheaper for families to enjoy days out.

Bus operators across the areas of Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Durham will now offer free travel for up to three children aged 11 and under, as long as they are travelling with an adult who has a valid ticket or concessionary pass.

The scheme will also run during other school holidays for the rest of 2024.

It adds to the existing offer on Metro services and the Shields Ferry, which allow up to three children aged 11 and under to travel for free with a paying adult all year round.

The offer was announced by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, who promised to make tackling child poverty a priority.

“I promised in my manifesto to launch a universal Kids Go Free scheme on buses and Metro within my first year and I'm pleased to be able to deliver this for local families throughout the school holidays,” she said.

“I believe that everyone should have access to affordable, sustainable public transport and Kids Go Free is a great way to help families enjoy their holidays together and of course our amazing region - without the worry of extra transport costs.

“Kids Go Free is great news for all but for those on low incomes, I hope this really helps to lighten the load. This is just the start of my plans to improve public transport for everyone across the North East.”

The Kids Go Free promotion will now run across the vast majority of North East bus services including Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach routes from Saturday, July 20 until Sunday, September 1.

Dates for other school holidays for 2024/25 will be confirmed at a later date.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness with operators launching Kids Go Free. Submitted picture.

Ben Maxfield, chair of bus operators' association NEBus, said: “Bus operators across the region have answered the Mayor’s call to launch a new region-wide Kids Go Free offer which is great news for local communities.

“Public transport is an affordable way to travel across the North East and enjoy our coasts, countryside and everything in between.

“I hope passengers will take the opportunity to leave their cars at home and try hopping onboard this summer. Of course, Kids Go Free!”

Terms and conditions will apply and full details can be found at www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/kidsgofree

The Kids Go Free promotion will cover the area of the North East Combined Authority including County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland between the specified summer holiday and school holiday dates listed.

The offer is not valid for those travelling on a 21 and under product, Go North East’s 5-25 products, and some service exclusions apply, including Toon tour, match day services and Scholars services.