Wearsiders have the chance to see a short film about climate justice, workers' rights and the energy transition at a special pre-election screening.

Offshore is a short documentary that brings together different perspectives from North Sea offshore workers on the coming energy transition.

Sunderland and the rest of the North East has traditionally been a major recruiting ground for the industry.

There are also a number of businesses in the region which support both offshore fossil fuel industries and renewables.

The Offshore documentary looks at how the UK can create new sustainable futures rather than repeat past cycles of deindustrialisation and division.

The free screening of the film will take place at Pop Recs in High Street West on Sunday, April 28, at 2pm.

The 20-minute screening will begin a discussion around energy, local economy and industry, climate change, and how the future might look for the better.

After the film, the audience will then hear how these issues apply specifically to Sunderland, with speakers from local politics, union organising and climate campaigning - followed by an opportunity for audience members to share their own perspectives, concerns and ideas.

Organisers say the energy transition gives us all an opportunity to rethink where our energy comes from and how it might fuel some of the changes we want to see.

The bar and cafe at Pop Recs will be open for refreshments.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://bit.ly/3TQ2JNA