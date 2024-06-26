Free bus travel across Wearside for veterans on Armed Forces Day
Free travel is available on any Go North East bus across the region for serving personnel in uniform, those carrying a military ID card, veterans with a medal or veteran’s badge and cadets.
The aim is to make Armed Forces Day a little more special for those who have served their country.
The operator also has options for veterans unsure of their next career move and "offers a supportive environment where their skills and experiences are highly valued”.
The invaluable skills gained from military service are valued at Go North East, which employs many veterans, with a career as a bus driver an option for those leaving the forces.
Go North East is a member of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and works closely with the Veterans at Ease charity.
Ben Maxfield, business director for the bus operator, said: “We are delighted to offer free travel for veterans on Armed Forces Day. Many of our colleagues are ex-armed forces and we are committed to supporting this cause.”
Peter Gibson, bus station supervisor and former British Army Infantry Signaller said: “I’ve been at Go North East for 20 years now. I really like the structure that this career gives me. The free travel initiative will be warmly received this Saturday.”
Robbie Purdham, bus driver and former Royal Corps of Signals in the British Army added: “During my eight years in the army, I was in Infantry first and then moved to Royal Corps of Signals.
"I did three tours of duty in Afghanistan. I left the Army to be able to spend more time with my family, but I still needed routine. Being a bus driver for Go North East allows me to have both of these things, and they’re really supportive.”
Brian Teasdale, bus driver and former RAF police officer, said: "I was in the Royal Air Force for 10 years as a police officer.
“Once I left, I wasn’t sure what career to go into, but a friend of mine who’s a bus driver recommended that I apply and I haven’t looked back.”
To find out more visit www.elitebusdriver.co.uk.
