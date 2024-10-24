Free after-school clubs helping Sunderland youngsters get creative
The Creative Sparks Clubs want to break down barriers many young people face when trying to access cultural events or activities.
The clubs are run alongside community groups and organised by Culture Start, a programme supported by a £1.2m Place Partnership award from Arts Council England.
Culture Start is led by Sunderland Culture on behalf of a citywide partnership. Four clubs have been announced, with a further Creative Sparks Club expected to launch in Hetton early next year.
The clubs are free for participants and for children aged 5-11. Culture Start will also help with travel costs. Creative activities will be led by an experienced arts practitioner.
For the first six weeks, the clubs will deliver artists and artforms to give the young people the chance to try something new including graffiti art, ceramics, puppet making, animation, crafts, samba drumming, jewellery making and drama.
The clubs are: Hendon starting Tuesday, November 5, 3.15pm-5pm; Pennywell starting Thursday, November 7, 4pm-6pm; Downhill Centre starting Monday, November 4, 3.30pm-5.30pm.
Hot food is available at all three venues. There will also be a club running with one of the project’s partner primary schools in Washington.
Culture Start project manager Michael Barrass said: “We’re excited to launch our Creative Sparks Clubs. The goal of Culture Start is to ensure all children in Sunderland have access to cultural and creative opportunities.
“However, we know some children face barriers, whether due to cost, transport, or other challenges, that make it difficult for them to take part in creative and cultural activities.
“By working with our local partners who are at the heart of their communities, we’re committed to breaking down those barriers and making sure those who are often left out of these activities have the chance to get involved.
“We know taking part in creative activities has many positive impacts on children, helping them to develop new skills and passions, as well as building confidence and supporting positive wellbeing.
“We also hope taking part will also encourage a lifelong love of arts and culture.”
Online registration and more information is at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/culturestart.
