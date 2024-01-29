Free access to laptops at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Howatson and Chris Barton from BornGood with Jamie Wilson setting up laptops at the Beacon of Light.

Sunderland supporters can now access free-to-use laptops at the Beacon of Light.

A collaboration between Foundation of Light - SAFC's charitable arm - and Sunderland-based IT firm BornGood, has led to a two-year digital inclusion partnership.

BornGood is a leading player in sustainable IT solutions and has provided £30,000 worth of laptops and desktop PCs as an accessible resource for all Beacon of Light visitors.

The donation highlights a joint commitment in championing digital support, sustainability and community welfare.

The laptops have been installed on Street Level at the Beacon, set up for anyone wishing to use these any time during the week, on weekends and on match days.

The service will also support various SAFC initiatives, including the digital ticket project and turnstile test service, while also helping Foundation of Light's range of digital skills and Family Learning projects.

Foundation of Light CEO, Lesley Spuhler, said: “The partnership with BornGood is a great way for us to further support the people we work with in providing greater resources and supporting digital empowerment.

“As an organisation it is also a fantastic way for us to demonstrate our commitment to becoming much more sustainable, improving our impact on both the community and the environment.”

BornGood operations director Chris Barton added: “BornGood are delighted to partner with both the Foundation of Light and Sunderland Association Football Club.

"Digital inclusion and the eradication of digital poverty in our area is a key focus for us, along with sustainability in the IT sector.

“This partnership has allowed us to attack both of these areas and support the excellent work that is undertaken by both the Foundation of Light and SAFC in the community.”