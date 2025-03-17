Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines return to the North East to offer spring and summer trips

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has returned to the North East as it offers spring and summer trips from South Shields.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines got its spring and summer programme underway on Saturday, March 15, as the ‘Borealis’ departed the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, for a ten-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ cruise.

Over the course of the coming months, the cruise operator will sail to destinations such as Norway, Portugal, Spain, France, and more from the North East.

As well as kickstarting the 2025 cruise programme, Saturday marked the first time that Fred. Olsen’s ‘Borealis’ had visited the Port of Tyne - with the inaugural call celebrated with an exchange of plaques.

Doug Glenwright, Guest Experience Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, has given travellers in the North East an insight into what they can expect from the company’s cruises this year.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has returned to the North East. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “We’re delighted to be returning to the Port of Tyne to mark the start of our 2025 cruises from Newcastle.

“This year, we’re offering an exciting selection of cruises from the city, where guests can look forward to exploring the heart of each destination and experiencing unforgettable moments, such as spotting whales, dolphins, and other native wildlife from the deck, seeking out the Northern Lights, and discovering the local way of life.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our guests aboard our beautiful Borealis for some truly memorable adventures in the months ahead.”

Captain Mikael Degerlund, from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, with Tracey Younger, Customer Business Director at the Port of Tyne. | Other 3rd Party

Jak Johnson, International Passenger Terminal Manager at the Port of Tyne, has expressed his delight at being able to welcome Fred. Olsen back to the North East.

He added: "We're delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines back to the Port of Tyne, as we kick off another exciting cruise season.

“We are especially excited to give a warm North Eastern welcome to the Borealis on her inaugural visit.

“Our team takes great pride in providing a smooth and efficient turnaround for every vessel, ensuring passengers enjoy a seamless start and end to their journey. Supporting cruise operations is a key part of what we do, in total, we have 42 cruise calls scheduled with different lines this year.

“We look forward to working closely with Fred. Olsen to deliver an exceptional experience for their guests throughout the season."

As well as the Borealis sailing from South Shields, Fred. Olsen’s ‘Balmoral’ will also offer cruises for North East customers later in the year.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will operate a number of cruises from the Port of Tyne throughout the spring and summer of 2025. | Dave Bell

A number of upcoming cruises from the North East in 2025 include:

Borealis’ ten-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ cruise, departing on March 25. Prices start from £1,099 per person.

Borealis’ 13-night ‘Maritime Traditions of Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar’ cruise, departing on April 4. Prices start from £2,199 per person.

Borealis’ five-year ‘European Waterways’ cruise, departing May 2. Prices start from £599 per person.

Balmoral’s 59-night ‘Mediterranean Grand Voyage’ cruise, departing on September 15. Prices start from £7,099 per person.

For more information about Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from the North East, visiting: https://www.fredolsencruises.com/cruises-from-newcastle.

