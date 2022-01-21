Four-year-old girl flown to hospital after being hit by car in Sunderland

Emergency services including police, the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance were called to Southwick yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 20.

The girl was flown to hospital suffering from injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening. The road was closed for a short time.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 3.40pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a child in the Carley Road area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a four-year-old girl was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries to her ankle. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is supporting officers with their enquiries. The road was temporarily closed but reopened a short time later.”

