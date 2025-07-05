4 people taken to hospital following 5 vehicle incident in Durham
Hallgarth Street in Durham City has been closed in both directions following a five vehicle road traffic incident this afternoon.
Diversions are currently in place via the Whitechurch Traffic lights.
Four people were taken the Royal Victoria Infirmary following the incident.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a five vehicle road traffic incident on Hallgarth Street, Durham at 1.13pm on Saturday 5 July.
“We dispatched five double crewed ambulances, a duty officer, a clinical team leader and three vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team.
“Four patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary and one taken to University Hospital of North Durham."
