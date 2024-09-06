Forty years and counting - Colin Hancock's Great North Run celebration

Footsore Colin Hancock will be hitting the road in his 41st Great North Run this weekend- with a little help from his friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin, 61, hasn’t missed a Run since his first in 1984, even taking part in the virtual event which replaced the scheduled race in 2020.

He had actually run his first half marathon the previous year and was at the 1983 race, albeit not taking part: “I was actually at the 1983 one because my mate ran it but I started in 1984.” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin with Peterlee Ladies runners Ashley Head and Denise Kennedy after the Manchester Marathon | ashley head

To mark his 40th anniversary, he will be joined on Sunday by members of the Peterlee Ladies running club, which he has coached for the last 13 years, while other members are facing en even stiffer challenge: “We have got 16 or 18 running on the day and we have got six or seven who are actually walking from Peterlee to Shields to meet us at the finish,” he said.

“They wanted to walk exactly 19.84 miles because it was 1984 that I first started.”

Colin has seen a lot of changes in both the race and its setting over the last four decades: “Back then it used to be in June and it used to start really early - about half past nine,” he said.

“You look at it now and it is amazing what it has become since I first started. You could see it getting bigger and bigger - a lot more people run now compared to when I started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The route is the same but all the surroundings have changed.”

For Colin, the run is one of the highlights of the year: “When you see the Great North Run sign go up on the Tyne Bridge, that is when you start to get excited,” he said.

Colin with club members | ashley head

“I just love the day, the atmosphere is fantastic. For me it is just an iconic race.

“It is the atmosphere on the day and it shows the North east in the best possible light. It is the best place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have run in other places but the North East is the greatest for people coming out to support you and spur you on.

“We had a couple of girls that did the London Marathon and they said there is probably only London that is comparable to it.” For Colin, taking part as a team is more important than the time he will clock: “My personal best is one hour and 17 minutes, but that was round about 1986, so we’re not expecting to beat that,” he said.

“We will travel up and start together then everyone will head off, but we never have anyone running on their own - there will always be someone with them.” So does he envisage hanging up his running shoes any time soon?

“I did not expect to reach 40 races, but I have just carried on,” he said.

“My actual aim is to run 50 of them, by which time I will be 71.”