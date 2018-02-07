Former Sunderland headmaster publishes debut novel at 80

A former Sunderland headmaster is celebrating after his first novel was published at the age of 80.

Robert Thomson’s book Littlebridge is available on-line and from local bookshops.

Robert Thomson

Robert used to teach at Barnes Secondary School and was headmaster at the old Humbledon Special School, after devoting himself to working with disabled youngsters.

“I was originally working for Durham County, but then the boundaries changed and brought me back into Sunderland,” he recalled.

“I went from Barnes to a special school in Liverpool and when I came back, I wanted to get more experience of working handicapped children, so I went to Newcastle University, then did a further degree at Durham University.”

These days, Robert has his own health problems and spends much of his time at home in Durham but it is this which has encouraged him to put pen to paper, not only writing but also illustrating Littlebridge - even the cover.

“I had a hip replacement in 2003 and this hip has come about seven times,” he said.

“They have not given me another hip because I have also had four coronaries. I am not the fittest, so I have spent my time writing this book.”

The story may be the product of Robert’s imagination, but he has based the locations on places in the North East and hopes his readers will enjoy working out which ones.

“The story is completely fictitious but the places are inspired by the North East of England,” he said. “I hope that somebody reading it will say ‘oh, that could be...’

“All the characters are completely fictional, but some of the things I have seen in 80 years come into it.”

The title is the name of a fictitious village, which takes its name from the river crossing which is the only way to reach it.

It has proved to be an inspired marketing ploy.

“The village is named after the little bridge, so it is one word - Littlebridge, which I am glad about because being just one word makes it easy to find on Amazon,” said Robert.

“It is the story of a young man whose car breaks down and he makes his way to the village hostelry, where he meets the locals.

“It turns out he wants to trace his blood father because it was the last wish of his mother on her death bed.”