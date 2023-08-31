An army veteran is highlighting the plight of homeless former comrades with a sleep-out at a famous landmark.

PA picture of David McKenna at the Tommy statue for a previous Armistice Day project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McKenna, a former colour sergeant with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, is sleeping out at the Tommy sculpture in Seaham to raise awareness about homelessness within the veteran community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 'Staying with Tommy' fundraiser will shine a spotlight on the often-hidden problem of sofa surfing, a form of homelessness that is prevalent within the veterans’ community.

Submitted picture of David with his medals.

From Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4, David will take up residence in Terrace Green beneath a gazebo transformed into a makeshift living room.

While the Government recently launched Operation Fortitude, a referral service guiding veterans toward housing providers, charities, and local authorities, these services primarily address street homelessness and have yet to adequately assist those experiencing hidden homelessness.

David is urging Ministers to extend support for frontline services, including small charities such as East Durham Veterans Trust, which have encountered challenges when accessing schemes such as Operation Fortitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, who is a trustee of East Durham Veterans Trust and also serves as a Seaham councillor, said: "Veterans can find themselves homeless for various reasons, from the challenges of transitioning to civilian life and grappling with PTSD to family breakdowns, financial hardships, and addiction.

"Sofa surfing, or hidden homelessness, is a pervasive issue within the veterans' community, with many of us having stories of friends crashing on our couches while they try to get back on their feet.It is an honour to serve your country, but life in the Armed Forces can create a disconnect from civilian life.

"After service, it can be difficult to adjust, manage daily routines, or know where to turn before a problem spirals into a crisis.

David said veterans have valuable assets, skills, and training which can transform them into 'outstanding civilians who contribute to society'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All we ask is for those in authority to acknowledge these challenges and establish early intervention systems to provide veterans with the essentials for a successful post-service life: secure accommodation, mental health support, and meaningful employment," he said.

"These essentials can mean the difference between life and death. As veterans, we are acutely aware of the high rate of suicides within our community.

"I've witnessed first-hand the remarkable work of East Durham Veterans Trust in building support networks, offering guidance, and providing counselling to veterans in our region. It's both humbling and heart-wrenching to hear service users express that, without the support from the staff and volunteers, they felt that taking their own lives was their only option."

David is inviting other veterans and the wider community to join him on the sofa for a conversation, whether about homelessness, veterans' issues, or just for a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad