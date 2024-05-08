Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viv Busby, left, with SAFC chairman Bob Murray and manager Denis Smith at the opening of the supporters' shop in The Bridges in June 1990.

Tributes have been paid to former Sunderland AFC assistant manager Viv Busby, who has died at the age of 75.

Busby joined the club in 1987 as number two to Denis Smith. Both had been at York City and the pair took Sunderland from football's third tier to the top flight in just three seasons.

Their second promotion was achieved following a memorable play-off win over Newcastle in 1990.

As a player he was a striker for a string of clubs, making 431 first class appearances scoring 105 goals. He made his most appearances for Fulham, playing for them in the 1975 FA Cup final alongside Bobby Moore and Alan Mullery.

He scored four times for Fulham against Sunderland, although he was also part of the Luton Town team that lost the quarter-final at Roker Park during the 1973 FA Cup run.

But he is best remembered on Wearside as a coach. He later managed Hartlepool United and worked for Swindon Town, Workington and at York for a second spell. Viv was also a radio pundit.

In 2000 he was diagnosed with leukaemia which kept him in hospital for 11 months to undergo five courses of chemotherapy, but he survived.

Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett said: "Buzzer was a fantastic fella, on and off the field. He was a great coach and a great man to speak to.

"In those days he used to play good cop, bad cop - Buzzer was the good cop. We had a wonderful relationship; he got on really, really well with the players.

"It was a terrible shock when we found out, because he was a fit lad. He looked after himself.

"A great character and a lovely man."

Writing on the SAFC's website, club historian Rob Mason said: "I was last in touch with Viv via email in 2022. During this conversation he remembered playing against Sunderland for Luton in the 1973 FA Cup quarter-final.

"Viv wrote, 'The crowd of 50,000 was incredible, the atmosphere was amazing. The crowd played a massive part for the Sunderland team, I only know too well being assistant manager at Sunderland how important the crowd is.'