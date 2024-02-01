Former Royal Navy man from Sunderland appointed to run the Shields Ferry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new chief has been appointed to take over the helm of the Shields Ferry - even though it means him swapping the Wear for the Tyne.

Kev Leonard has taken on the role of customer services sperations, overseeing both the cross-Tyne Ferry service and bus interchanges.

Kev, 55, of Sunderland, who has made the switch from the health and safety department at transport executive Nexus, brings a wealth of maritime experience to the post, having previously served in the Royal Navy for 20 years.

He said: “I am delighted to take on this new job, it’s a fantastic opportunity for me.

“I’m particularly excited to have the chance to manage the Shields Ferry.

"It’s an iconic service, one which has been there for hundreds of years, providing an essential local transport link. To get the chance to oversee this operation is a big honour. I can’t wait to get started.

During his time in the Royal Navy, Kev served on board a range of different warships, including the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible, and he travelled across the world on operational tours.

He added: “My maritime background is what really drew me to this job. I’ve got plenty of experience from my time in the navy, where I was a Chief Petty Officer.

“We’ve got a brilliant crew. I’m looking forward to working with them, our customers and other key stakeholders to steer the Shields Ferry into a bright future.”

John Souter, head of customer services at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to have appointed Kev following a successful recruitment and selection process.

“The job comes with the dual responsibility of managing the Shields Ferry as well as the local transport interchanges which Nexus manages.