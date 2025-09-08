Former Dogs Trust rescue comforted North East NHS staff as a Hospital Chaplain dog

A North East Hospital Chaplain dog has now retired.

Mac, a 12-year-old German Shepherd cross, was adopted from the Dogs Trust when he was just a puppy by his owner, Hospital Chaplain Craig Bentley.

A much-loved family pet, Mac has spent the last two years visiting Newcastle Hospitals, where he has brought comfort and smiles to NHS staff.

Having been adopted at just eight-months-old, Mac went on to spread to many but he has now worked his last shift and said a fond farewell to the staff he has befriended over recent years.

Affectionately named the ‘welfare wolf’, Mac would regularly visit the Freeman Hospital, as well as the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), but with Craig moving on to become an RAF Chaplain, Mac will sadly be a big miss at both sites.

Craig and his wife, Emma, adopted Mac from the Dogs Trust, in Leeds - with his first home at RAF Waddington, where Craig was a Police Dog Handler.

Despite Mac being a pet, he enjoyed socialising with police dogs and as a well-travelled pooch, Craig knew he had the temperament and sociable nature required to visit hospitals.

Craig said: “Mac is a far better Chaplain than I will ever be.

“With him, I have been in offices I would never normally go into, and his presence leads to conversations with people who tell me how they are feeling.

“Staff comment on what a difference his visits make to how they feel.

“I especially love it when staff look up from their computer and see me wearing a dog collar and wonder why people are screeching with excitement at the sight of a Chaplain.

“Then you witness the huge beaming smiles when they see Mac, a big, 30kg German Shepherd who enjoys all the fuss and attention that comes his way.

“Sometimes I was asked to bring Mac with me as he can provide comfort during difficult times.

“Mac never pulls towards anyone, he lets people come to him, and it always results in big smiles when he walks into any ward.

“I see it as a small way of thanking staff for all they do daily in demanding jobs.

“I hope he can continue his work with me when I graduate as an RAF Chaplain.”

Louise Crawford, Animal Welfare Scheme Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust, has highlighted that rescue dogs like Mac can offer so much to many different people.

She commented: “Rescue dogs have so much to offer and can achieve wonderful things in life, like Mac.

“His story and success as a Hospital Chaplain dog clearly illustrates that dogs can be true friends and companions, offering a sense of normalcy, reducing stress and providing emotional support.

“We wish Craig and Mac many more happy years together, creating connections and bringing joy to everyone they meet.”

You can find out more about the Dogs Trust at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.