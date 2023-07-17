Gemma Taylor, the Trust's Workforce Development and Education Manager, and Tobi Oladipo, its Armed Forces Healthcare Lead, at a previous event. Picture c/o South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Men and women who have served in the Armed Forces are being invited to explore a new career in the NHS.

The Step Into Health programme was set up by the NHS to recognise that people who have served have skills and cultural values which can transfer well into healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the NHS is the largest employer in Europe, with more than 350 different careers – half of which do not involve directly looking after patients.

On Wednesday, July 19, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust will host a regional event to support recruitment across the region.

It will showcase roles in catering, maintenance, administration, finance, communications and management as well as services which do involve patient care.

Hosted in the Education Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital from 9.30am, it will be the first time NHS employers across the North East have worked together on such an event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will allow members of the Armed Forces community to gain a better understanding of the NHS, its partners and key information which can help them search for the wide range of roles available.

Workshops will include how to apply for a job with the NHS and what to expect from the process.

It will feature an introduction to NHS Jobs, the site it uses to share job adverts and people use to fill in their applications.

The University of Sunderland and Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust will also host sessions.

The Trust itself is an Armed Forces Friendly employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first in the region to gain the Employee Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Last summer it held onto the highest title following its revalidation.

At the same time it also became a Veteran Aware Trust.

This was awarded by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), which is a group of NHS organisations committed to providing the best standards of care.

It is also a promise by the nation to ensure those who serve or have served and their families are treated fairly.

Kath Griffin is its Executive Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development.

She is also its Armed Forces Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath said: “We are honoured and delighted to be hosting this event on behalf of all our NHS neighbours and some of our key partners.

“It will be a fantastic event to help those who are serving but maybe have an eye on the next stage of their career or have served and want to come along and find out more.

“This is their chance to find out how they can serve our country in a different way. We have so much to offer them and we know they help us become a stronger service.

“The sessions will give people a chance to discover more about what we have available in terms of jobs as well as training. They’ll have the opportunity to chat to a host of people who can help them, as well as meet others who are also leaving or have left the Armed Forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m exceptionally proud of the work we have done to support our veterans and reservists in our Trust, as well as what we’re doing to support our patients and their families who have links to our Armed Forces. This day is yet another commitment to that.”

Anyone interested in attending is asked to book a place in advance by emailing [email protected].

The full list of NHS and partner organisations taking part:

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and CHoICE, which provides its facilities management, Voluntary Services and Veteran Services and Estates, Facilities and Clinical Engineering

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (NENC ICB)

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Employers