Football Freestyler Jay Rosa performs at Sunderland FC as part of huge EFL-wide Tour

Jay performed at The Stadium of Light on Tuesday, for the Sunderland Vs Leicester City fixture in front of over 40,000 spectators. Jay was seen pre-match for a live televised interview, before joining the crowds at half-time to perform his amazing skills in a 'lap of honour' across the pitch sidelines.
By Bill ClancyContributor
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:51 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 13:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the world of football, there are many ways to shine and make a difference. One individual who is capturing hearts and attention across England is Jay Rosa, a talented football freestyler who is on a mission to perform at every football league stadium in the country in support of Mental Health UK.

Jay Rosa embarked on his EFL Tour in January 2023 with a vision to showcase his amazing football freestyle skills on-the-pitch at various Football League Stadiums. Since the start of his tour, Jay has already left a lasting impression on audiences, performing in front of crowds exceeding 50,000 spectators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jay's tour has taken him to some of the most iconic football stadiums in England. Clubs like Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City, Sheffield United and many others have welcomed Jay Rosa to showcase his extraordinary talent and dedication to making a positive impact.

Most Popular
Jay Rosa at The Stadium of LightJay Rosa at The Stadium of Light
Jay Rosa at The Stadium of Light

What sets Jay Rosa apart is not just his incredible football freestyle skills but also his commitment to using his talent for good. The support and recognition he has received speak volumes about his ability to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. His performances not only entertain but also support meaningful causes, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

With over 50 football clubs booked in for the 2023/24 season, Jay could be turning up at your favourite football stadium very soon. Keep an eye out!

To follow Jay Rosa's inspiring journey and to witness his jaw-dropping football freestyle skills, you can follow him on Instagram and Tiktok (@jayrosa1_). To make a donation in support of Jay Rosa's EFL Tour, please visit www.jayrosa.co.uk.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8t0k8c

Related topics:EFLEnglandCoventry City