Footage shows firefighters battling field fire in Springwell Village
Firefighters are at the scene of a field fire in Springwell Village, Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 17:07
Two fire engines, one from Washington and the other from Gateshead Community Fire Station, are currently at the scene of the fire on a field opposite the Bowes Railway, off Springwell Road.
Crews were called at 4.24pm to the fire and remain at the scene.
Pictures taken by Ryan Shotton show smoke rising from the field as firefighters arrive at the scene.
Crews remain at the scene.