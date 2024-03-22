FOOD CHARITY DESPERATE FOR VOLUNTEERS IN THE NORTH EAST

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Feeding almost 500 people per month across their Sunderland and Hartlepool community meals, national charity FoodCycle is on the lookout for local residents to help conjure up a warm meal and welcoming atmosphere every week in the North East. Without volunteers, FoodCycle cannot provide a vital service to the community who have come to rely on the chance to sit down to a free, three-course meal every week. Particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues and many are still struggling with weekly bills.

FoodCycle Northeast Regional Manager Lou Green says: ”We love being able to offer free community meals across the Sunderland and Hartlepool areas. It means we can provide a safe, welcoming space for anyone who comes along from the local area no questions asked. We want to keep offering great food and conversation to our growing number of guests, but we need local people to help us meet demand. Our vital service runs on the kindness of volunteers, so we’re asking those willing to give up a few hours each week to get in touch with us.”

Taking place every Tuesday lunchtime at FoodCycle Sunderland Ashbrooke and every Monday at 6.30pm at FoodCycle Hartlepool, the national charity is facing the challenge of having record number of guests but low volunteer numbers to serve them.

Local volunteers will get to experience the ‘FoodCycle magic’ - transforming surplus food into delicious vegetarian dishes alongside a friendly chat to anyone in the community who fancies coming along every week. To sign up to help nourish their local community, North East locals can simply visit the FoodCycle website and follow a few simple steps.

FoodCycle is looking to recruit new volunteers at FoodCycle Sunderland Ashbrooke and FoodCycle Hartlepool. Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running Projects. Whether you’re a food waste warrior, a whizz in the kitchen, university student wanting to make local friends or can’t wait to get chatting with guests, volunteering with FoodCycle is heaps of fun.