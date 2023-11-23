Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This pile of rubbish has since been cleared away by the council.

Residents living beside a fly-tipping hot spot want Sunderland City Council to address the problem with CCTV cameras.

The green area close to Gravel Walks in Houghton is popular with walkers and dogs. But fly-tipping is a constant problem. It takes place metres from homes, but is sometimes done blatantly.

Sometimes the rubbish is set alight and one resident says "the fire brigade is almost on speed dial".

People are not keen to be identified as complaining about the issue, but are fed up and want cameras to tackle the problem. The council says one will "be installed in the coming weeks".

The latest fly-tipping was cleared away on Monday, November 20. But tractors used to carry out the work have left the place a quagmire.

One resident said: "We're told the cameras are being moved from another location, but were found to be damaged and had to be repaired.

"The other day was the biggest load we've had yet. It was huge, it must have been 20 feet wide when they've dumped it, then set it on fire.

"People are proud and happy to live here and they're trying to make it better. But we're not getting the help we need. We keep getting promises. It has been cleaned up; then it goes back to what it was."

Cllr Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Clean, Green, City said: "Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and the city council can and will pursue offenders to secure convictions.

"Over the last year the council has carried out 68 fly-tipping investigations, resulting in 39 fixed penalty notices being issued and twenty successful prosecutions, which also includes individuals who have failed to comply with a fly-tipping investigation.

"The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team has also seized 21 vehicles used for fly-tipping offences.

Vehicles used to clear away the rubbish left the place looking rather muddy.

"The team received reports of fly-tipping at Gravel Walks and the waste was removed and searched for evidence. Investigations are ongoing into fly-tipping incidents at this location and a camera is due to be installed in the coming weeks.

"Due to the size and weight of the waste, the only way it could be removed was with the assistance of a tractor. Once the grass has fully dried out, it will be repaired."