Flood Alerts issued for Sunderland East and Hendon promenade
Flood warning have been issued by the Environment Agency for parts of Sunderland due to high spring tides around coastal areas.
The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is possible along the River Wear and at the coast this evening. Reminders for the public to plan their routes carefully and to avoid low lying coastal roads that could be affected by flooding.
Sunderland East Noble Quay: Flooding is likely to affect roads and footpaths between 5pm and 7pm, caused by over topping due to high tides. High tide is at 5:25pm this afternoon. However, conditions may be present two or three hours either side of high tide. Areas which are most at risk are low lying land and roads and Sunderland East Noble Quay. Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue and the public is being warned to avoid low lying coastal roads in case of flooding.
Tyne and Wear Coast: High tide will be at it’s peak this afternoon at 5:25pm, and over topping is likely to cause flooding to roads and farm lands lasting two to four hours either side of high tide. Areas most at risk are beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths at Seaburn lower promenade and Hendon promenade. Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue and members of the public are being warned to be careful near coastal areas including beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves can cause dangerous conditions.