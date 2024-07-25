Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Float like a starfish to stay alive.

That’s the message from Sunderland lifesavers on World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25.

Recent years have sadly seen dozens of people in the UK lose their lives to drowning, including in the River Wear and at the coast here in Sunderland.

Today, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, which takes the lead on water safety in Sunderland, is joining with representatives from organisations across the region to highlight the dangers of the water and show how to stay safe if you get into difficulty.

And one of their key messages is how floating like a starfish can help you stay calm in a crisis and buy you essential time before rescuers arrive.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation, the campaign lead for WDPD, show that nearly a quarter of a million people lose their lives each year to drowning, and almost 82,000 of them are children aged between one and 14 years.

Tommy Richardson, TWFRS Water Safety Lead, said: “For any parent or family member, the issue of drowning is heart-wrenching, as a large majority of the time the source of the accident or incident is preventable.

“This year’s campaign theme is ‘Anyone can drown, no one should’ and ‘Seconds can save life.’, and we wanted to mark the occasion by showing just how powerful remembering to float like a starfish in a crisis can save valuable seconds and essentially save your life.

“Please spare a moment this World Drowning Prevention Day to learn the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) essential water safety advice that could be the defining factor that saves your life or the life of a loved one.”

The fire and rescue service was among eleven partners whose representatives joined hands to form a unified floating circle in the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside, to demonstrate the starfish technique.

The groups taking part were:

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution)

RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK)

Northumbria Police Marine Unit

North East Ambulance Service - HART Team

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority

Marine Management Organisation

Dove Marine Laboratory School of Natural and Environmental Sciences at Newcastle University

Panama Open Water Swimming Club members

Cullerfornians swimming club.

Follow these six safety tips to help stay safe in the water:

1. Be prepared.

2. Never go alone.

3. Acclimatise slowly to avoid cold water shock.

4. Always be seen.

5. Stay within your depth.

6. Float to Live by making a starfish shape in the water.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service advise members of the public to always remember to call 999 when reporting emergency incidents on land and ask for the fire service, or call 112 and ask for the coastguard if you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble along the coast.

In line with World Drowning Prevention Day, TWFRS, alongside its partners, have organised a free water safety event on Newcastle Quayside (near the Millennium Bridge) on Sunday, July 28, between 11 am and 3 pm.

People, young and old, will be able to have a tour of a fire appliance and watch a water rescue demonstration on the River Tyne by our fireboat team.