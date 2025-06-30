‘F**k you’ - Jade leads Glastonbury chants against Reform, welfare cuts and genocide

North East singer Jade has hit out against Reform UK, welfare cuts, and more.

Jade Thirlwall, from South Shields, played Glastonbury for the first time on Saturday, June 28, as she took to the Wooodsies stage.

Her set included her solo hits from her upcoming That’s Showbiz Baby! album, iconic Little Mix songs, and a collaboration with Australian electro-pop band Confidence Man for her song, Gossip.

However since her performance, the 32-year-old singer has faced praise/criticism on social media (depending on what side of the political spectrum you find yourself on).

Jade led chants against Reform UK, genocide, welfare cuts, and more during her Glastonbury set on Saturday, June 28. | Getty Images

As she performed her track, FUFN, Jade led the Glastonbury crowd in chanting “f**k you” towards Reform, welfare cuts, transphobia, silencing protests, selling arms, and justifying genocide.

The former Little Mix star became one of a number of artists who made political statements over the course of the festival’s weekend.

There was controversy ahead of Glastonbury, with the festival allowing Irish rap trio Kneecap to perform despite an investigation from the Counter Terrorism officers - which has now been dropped.

Kneecap’s set came right after rap punk duo Bob Vylan’s set, which led to Glastonbury have to issue an apology on Sunday, June 29.

Performer Bobby Vylan led the crowd at the festival in chats of ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Death to the IDF’, with a police investigation now underway into the comments that he made.

The performance was broadcast on the BBC iPlayer as part of the BBC’s Glastonbury livestream coverage.

Jade’s Glastonbury set is available on the iPlayer at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002fbs0/glastonbury-jade.

