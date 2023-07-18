Five Sunderland parks flying the Green Flag after being honoured again

Picture by Sunderland City Council after five Wearside parks were honoured again with Green Flags.

Five Sunderland’s parks are once again the prestigious Green Flag after being included in the list of awards for 2023.

Today the flags will be raised at Barnes Park, Hetton Lyons Country Park, Roker Park, Mowbray Park, and Herrington Country Park.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Sunderland’s winners are among a record 2,216 sites across the country to collect the Green Flag Award this year.

Councillor John Price, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: “Sunderland has some truly beautiful parks and green spaces, and everyone across the city can feel proud of these awards.

“Seeing five of our parks once again recognised with Green Flag awards is testament to the hard work that goes into maintaining them.”

Sunderland's parks have been receiving Green Flag awards for a number of years. In 2005, the former colliery spoil heap that was transformed into Herrington Country Park won its first award, and it has achieved awards every year since.

Picture of Herrington Country Park from above, issued by Sunderland City Council.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Sunderland City Council in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“The winning parks are a vital green space for the community in Sunderland, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”