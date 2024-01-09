First residents move into Sunderland's new Doxford Green development
The first residents have moved in to a new housing development in Sunderland.
Colette and Ian Todd are first in to Doxford Green, which has been built on land between Doxford Park, Hall Farm and Ryhope, toward the south of the city.
The development is a new community of four and five-bedroom homes.
Colette and Ian decided on the Drummond house type, which features an open-plan kitchen family diner.
The Todds took advantage of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.
Combining two households into one, the scheme enabled them to sell their home to the existing developer, David Wilson Homes, which eliminated the hassle of being in a property chain and paying estate agent fees.
The Todds said: “We are delighted with our new home on Doxford Green, especially as the process was made so much easier with the Part Exchange scheme.
"Our Sales Advisor, Matt, was so helpful and made sure that we were kept updated with the process the entire way.
"We would recommend anyone thinking of using the Part Exchange scheme with David Wilson Homes to go ahead.”
Lucy Holmes-Mongan, sales manager at Doxford Green, added: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming Colette and Ian Todd onto the Doxford Green development, as one of the first residents to move in.
"It’s really exciting seeing this community begin to grow, and we look forward to welcoming other households over the coming months." Visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/doxford-green to find out more.