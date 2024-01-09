First residents move into Sunderland's new Doxford Green development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colette and Ian Todd celebrating moving into their new home at Doxford Green. Submitted picture.

The first residents have moved in to a new housing development in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colette and Ian Todd are first in to Doxford Green, which has been built on land between Doxford Park, Hall Farm and Ryhope, toward the south of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is a new community of four and five-bedroom homes.

Colette and Ian decided on the Drummond house type, which features an open-plan kitchen family diner.

The Todds took advantage of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

Combining two households into one, the scheme enabled them to sell their home to the existing developer, David Wilson Homes, which eliminated the hassle of being in a property chain and paying estate agent fees.

Mr and Mrs Todd at their new home. Submitted picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Todds said: “We are delighted with our new home on Doxford Green, especially as the process was made so much easier with the Part Exchange scheme.

"Our Sales Advisor, Matt, was so helpful and made sure that we were kept updated with the process the entire way.

"We would recommend anyone thinking of using the Part Exchange scheme with David Wilson Homes to go ahead.”

Lucy Holmes-Mongan, sales manager at Doxford Green, added: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming Colette and Ian Todd onto the Doxford Green development, as one of the first residents to move in.