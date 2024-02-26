Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new £1.3million family-friendly 'entertainment haven' is coming to Durham.

YuMe World Durham will be fully open at the Riverwalk complex by March. Creating 25 new jobs, it will include a state-of-the-art arcade centre alongside a premium desserts restaurant.

The company identified Durham as the perfect location following the success of a venue in The Gate, Newcastle.

John Sullivan is Managing Director of YuMe World Group: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the YuMe World brand as we introduce our first ever YuMe Desserts offering alongside our entertainment experience in one of the country's most historic and stunning cities," he said.

"I am genuinely thrilled to offer families, students, and visitors of this great city with a first-class leisure venue."

YuMe World Durham will boast everything from timeless classic arcade machines to the most cutting-edge titles.

And the new YuMe Desserts will offer guests a selection of premium desserts, gelato and soft serve ice creams, handcrafted non-alcoholic drinks and a wide selection of thick milkshakes.

“As YuMe World Newcastle has shown, the business caters to all ages and has proven to be immensely popular among families and students alike," said Mr Sullivan.

"It doesn't matter if you're six or sixty – adults love it and experience a nostalgic thrill from arcade family fun that transports them back to their own childhood days.

"The venue provides a safe, inclusive, and positive environment where individuals of all ages can come together to enjoy gaming, indulge in delightful desserts, and forge enduring memories.

"There’s nowhere quite like this in Durham so to bring something so fresh to the city centre is extremely exciting."

The company has lined up a range of offers for the opening, including Discount Days on Mondays and Tuesdays, Student Day on Wednesdays, and a special Date Day every Thursday.