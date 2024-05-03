Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New homes at Crosstree Park in Downhill.

A new affordable housing development in Sunderland is welcoming its first residents.

Gentoo ‘s Crosstree Park in Downhill is a £7.4million scheme made up of of 41 two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

The development, a result of Gentoo's partnership with Equans and Homes England, is the launchpad for Shared Ownership, a scheme which aims to make it easier to buy an affordable share in a new property.

Ten of the homes have been purchased through Shared Ownership. The remaining 31 are let for affordable rent, calculated at 20% less than market rents for the area.

Gentoo quoted one new Crosstree Park resident as saying: “Being a homeowner has given me a huge boost and feeling of achievement, which I am eternally grateful for. I can plan now and know that I have something that is mine.

“The house is absolutely beautiful, no expense spared, superb quality throughout including built in appliances and new carpets and flooring.

“A huge thank you for allowing my dream to become a reality.”

Joanne Gordon, development director at Gentoo Group, said: “To hear what it means to our customers to get on the property ladder and make their dreams a reality is exactly why we are committed to building affordable homes for the people of Sunderland.

“For us, delivering affordable homes is about more than simply building new homes. By creating safe and secure housing we’re not only transforming the area, we’re giving families a place they can call home.”

Darren Sterling, regional director at Equans (North East), said: “We’re delighted to have completed work on such an important scheme, in partnership with a key partner in Gentoo.

“Crosstree Park is a stunning development that will provide much-needed affordable housing for the people of Downhill, and we’re proud to have been involved in such a project.”

Gentoo says its Affordable Homes Programme will bring 738 additional homes to Sunderland by 202, available for Affordable Rent, Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.