First ever Sunderland AFC talk-in for the deaf is a big success

A special talk-in for deaf SAFC fans has been a huge success.

From left: Nick Barnes, Rita Russell, Malcolm Crosby, Rita's husband Norman Russell, Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong. Norman is holding a picture of his late brother Joe. | Submitted

The unique evening took place at the Victory pub on North Bridge Street. It featured two stars of the Sunderland's 1992 FA Cup final, Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong, plus the club's manager that day Malcolm Crosby.

The evening was hosted by the BBC’s radio commentator for Sunderland matches, Nick Barnes.

It was organised by the SAFC supporters’ Heaven Branch, set up in 2021 to recognise loyal fans who have passed away. Ticket sales raised £1,250 for the branch’s Christmas party and the pub's refurbishment.

The Victory is the first deaf-owned pub in the UK.

The event was also to honour Joe Russell, a deaf Sunderland fanatic who passed away earlier this year aged 69. Family man Joe did much for the deaf community and was also a stalwart of the Victory.

Malcolm Crosby is on the committee of the Heaven Branch and had travelled up from Oxford especially for the event.

Among those also attending was branch founder Joanne Youngson, who helped organise the event alongside Anthony Smare of the Sunderland Deaf Society.

Also present were 25 members of Joe’s family. The sold out evening drew 120 people.

The evening succeeded in breaking down barriers, as well as some bringing some wonderful memories and stories from a special football club.

Joanne told the Echo: "It was amazing. There had never been a Sunderland talk-in ever for the deaf community. We had 28 deaf fans there and allocated them spaces at the front where the interpreters were.

"We take so much for granted. There was an 82 year-old fellow there who's been a Sunderland fan for 70 years and had never once spoken to a footballer. He had a conversation with Kevin Ball. They were over the moon.

"We're going to try to do this every year, purely for the deaf community.

"Joe was quite prominent in the deaf community, because he was determined to bring hearing and non-hearing people together. He's still doing that from above.”

Tony Crompton, president of Sunderland Deaf Society, said: “As the Victory Pub undergoes its transformation, both organisations are dedicated to creating an inclusive space where people from all walks of life can come together, share stories, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of a community hub.