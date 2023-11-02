The North East’s only specialist emergency eye care department has united with fire chiefs to warn of the dangers of fireworks, after a teenage boy was struck in the eye on Wearside.

The incident follows more than a dozen emergencies dealt with in recent years by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Sunderland Eye Infirmary, where there is a 24/7 emergency department.

The hospital is backing Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s (TWFRS) Darker Nights campaign, warning of the dangers of fireworks and the devastating injuries they can cause. The campaign aims to “help save life, limb and sight”.

The teenager was treated by the hospital’s emergency team in Sunderland following the incident in late October. It happened while he was out with friends and another group set off a firework nearby.

It struck him in the eye at close range, causing a trauma injury. He’s now being cared for by specialists at the hospital as they support his recovery and ongoing treatment in the hope of saving his full sight.

People are strongly urged to heed advice ahead of Bonfire Night on November 5 and Diwali on Sunday, November 12.

Ajay Kotagiri is the clinical director and consultant at Sunderland Eye Infirmary – the region’s only dedicated specialist eye hospital.

He said: “Fireworks can cause burns and bleeding. These can distort someone’s vision and in the most serious cases, lead to a loss of sight. We know our A&E teams are called on to treat injuries to other parts of the body.”

From left: Lee Bell, station manager of Sunderland Central Community Fire Station, specialist nurse practitioner Mark Robinson and Ajay Kotagiri, clinical director of Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

Station manager for Sunderland Central Community Fire Station, Lee Bell, said: “We would encourage everyone to attend organised displays that are professionally staged, to avoid people getting seriously injured.”

Sunderland Eye Infirmary’s Emergency Department now accepts patients via a phone triage service. Call 0191 569 9952 to explain any injuries.

This means the team can give immediate advice and prepare for the patient’s arrival at the hospital if they need to be seen.

The team are also able to offer self-care support over the phone, if a visit is not needed, and can also help other health professionals via the dedicated line.