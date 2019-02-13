Firefighters tackling blaze at Washington factory

Firefighters are on the scene tackling a blaze at a Washington factory.

Crews from three fire stations have been called to Staithes Road where a large container is well alight.

The firefighters were called to the container outside Faurecia, a car component plant, at around 11.30am today.

Three crews wearing breathing apparatus are dealing with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Washington, Birtley and Farringdon are on the scene.

She said the container is filled with off cuts of vehicle interior material, which is well alight.