Firefighters were called to tackle a milk van blaze in the early hours of the morning.

A crew from South Shields was called to the junction of Front Street and Sunderland Road in Boldon, at 1.50am today.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to put out the flames, but the blaze caused 90% of damage to the van which damaged a large amount of milk.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire was accidental.

Firefighters left the scene at 2.30am.