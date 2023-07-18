The cause of a grass fire which threatened homes is unknown.

Three firecrews were called to Victoria Terrace in East Boldon yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 17, and were able to bring the blaze under control before it had time to spread.

Firecrews from South Shields and Marley Park tackled a blaze in East Boldon on Monday, July 17

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said "We can confirm yesterday evening around 5:15pm we were called to a fire at a field on Victoria Terrace in East Boldon.

"Three appliances, two from South Shields and one from Marley Park Community Fire Stations, were on scene in a matter of minutes to get the fire under control.

"Our crews worked quickly to ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby housing estate and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

"At this time, we do not know the cause of the fire.