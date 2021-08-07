Firefighters tackle car blaze close to petrol station on busy Sunderland road

A crew from Sunderland Central Fire Station was called a car fire on the A183, near to the roundabout of the B1405, at 11.52am on August 7.

The dark blue Peugeot 207, was said to be a “well alight” by passersby.

Photos from the scene show the car parked close to the road’s busy Shell petrol station.

Firefighters were called to the car blaze just before 12pm on Saturday, August 7.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze was extinguished at 11.59am.

