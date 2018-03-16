Firefighters tackle blaze at city factory

Have your say

Sunderland firefighters have dealt with a blaze at a city factory.

Two crews from Farringdon and one each from Rainton Bridge and Sunderland Central were called to purification system manufacturer Chemviron Carbon's plant in Commerce Way, Rainton Bridge, early this evening.

Firecrews at the scene

Watch manager James Ferguson, from Rainton Bridge fire station, said: "On arrival, we were told there was machinery within the building on fire.

"We used six breathing apparatus with hose reels to extinguish the fire, which we did quickly, then we dealt with a subsequent chemical spillage.

"Nobody was hurt. They had evacuated properly.

"We were given good information on arrival and have dealt with the situation."