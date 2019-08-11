Firefighters spend almost 15 hours tackling major barn blaze in Easington
Firefighters have spent nearly 15 hours tackling a barn blaze in Easington.
By Sophie Brownson
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 21:05
Two crews from Peterlee fire station were called to a fire at a barn in the Bridge Hills area at 2.27am on Sunday.
The incident involved a large amount of hay bales on fire.
Firefighters used two jets, pitch forks and a positive pressure ventilation fan, to extinguish approximately 60 tonnes of hay.
Crews then left the scene at around 5pm.
No one was injured in the incident and the cause is currently under investigation.
The name of the farm involved has not yet been confirmed by the fire service.