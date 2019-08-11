Firefighters spend almost 15 hours tackling barn blaze in Easington
Firefighters have spent nearly 15 hours tackling a barn blaze in Easington.
By Sophie Brownson
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 20:50
Two crews from Peterlee fire station were called to a fire at a barn – which the fire service has said was on the South Hetton to Easington Road – in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the blaze at around 2.27am and spent the day tacking the fire, leaving the scene at around 5pm.
No one was injured in the incident and the cause is currently under investigation.
The name of the farm involved has not yet been confirmed by the fire service.