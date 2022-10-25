Firefighters scrambled to Washington petrol station fire after motorbike blaze spreads to fuel pump

The incident happened at the Esso Petrol Station, in Heworth Road, Concord, Washington, earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, October 25).

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) sent two appliances to the scene, one from from Washington Community Fire Station and another from Birtley Community Fire Station.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At 3.26pm we received a call reporting a fire at a petrol station in the Concord area of Washington.

A closure sign in place at the Esso Garage in Heworth Road, Washington.

“Our Fire Control staff quickly deployed an appliance from Washington Community Fire Station and another from Birtley Community Fire Station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found a motorbike had caught alight and spread to a petrol pump. The supply to other pumps was quickly isolated and the petrol station evacuated as a precaution.

“Thankfully nobody was reported to have been injured and the fire was safely extinguished by firefighters before we left the scene at 3.56pm.”

Lucy Bridge, Manager at Lloyds Pharmacy, opposite the petrol station, was shocked when a customer came into the pharmacy and left the nearby building until she knew it was safe.

Closure at the Esso Garage on Heworth Road, Washington, on Tuesday, October 25.

She said: “It was quite surprising really. Not the kind of thing you expect to happen when you’re at work. A man off the street came in and told us we should get out the building just in case and we waited outside for about 20 minutes while it was dealt with.”