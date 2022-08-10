Firefighters ramp down operation after large allotment fire in Easington Lane

Firecrews from across Sunderland have dealt with a major allotment fire in Easington Lane.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 6:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:46 pm

A call was received at 3.40pm today, Wednesday, August 10, to allotments off Brick Garth.

Five appliances, including crews from Rainton Bridge, Marley Park, Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire stations, were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

Read More

Read More
Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter

Most Popular

Residents were urged to keep windows closed.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed only two appliances now remained at the scene to dampen down the area.

No-one has been hurt.

The aftermath of the fire
Fire crews are dealing with a large allotment fire in Easington Lane
The fire in in allotments off Brick Garth in Easington Lane
SunderlandResidents