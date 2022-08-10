Firefighters ramp down operation after large allotment fire in Easington Lane

A call was received at 3.40pm today, Wednesday, August 10, to allotments off Brick Garth.
Five appliances, including crews from Rainton Bridge, Marley Park, Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire stations, were in attendance at the height of the blaze.
Residents were urged to keep windows closed.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed only two appliances now remained at the scene to dampen down the area.
No-one has been hurt.