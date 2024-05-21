Firefighters honoured after saving brothers from burning building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Photo (L to R) Station Manager Jono Holmes, Crew Manager Vaughan Godber, Crew Manager Andy Slater, Firefighter Demi Strange, Firefighter Mark Dale, Firefighter Clive Hudson, Firefighter Mark Rafferty, Firefighter John Laidler, Watch Manager Michael Corfield, Cllr John Shuttleworth, Chief Fire Officer Steve Helps. Submitted picture.

Firefighters who rescued two brothers from a burning building in the run up to Christmas have been recognised for their life-saving actions.

Blaine Beattie, ten, and his brother, Cameron Beattie, 21, were rescued from a first-floor window after a large blaze took hold in their first floor flat, trapping them inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaine Beattie recovering in hsopital after a devastating fire at his family's flat

Firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service's (CDDFRS) White Watch at Peterlee Fire Station were called out to what they understood to be a bin fire at around 1am on December 14, but were presented with a much more urgent situation when they arrived.

Blaine Beattie is reunited with the firefighters who saved him.

The crew rescued the pair and provided them with medical care, with additional crews from Peterlee and Wheatley Hill arriving at the scene and helped to put out the fire.

Both brothers were taken to hospital, where Cameron was treated for a burn to his right arm and Blaine suffered burns to 40% of his body.

Durham Constabulary is treating the blaze as suspected arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aftermath of the alleged arson attack in Forth Close, Peterlee.

Today, May 21, the firefighters who were first on the scene have been honoured with a Certificate of Appreciation from Chief Fire Officer, Steve Helps.

“This incident demonstrates the professionalism, the speed of thought, the decisiveness, and the quick action of our crews,” he said.

“There is no doubt about it, if Peterlee White Watch had not responded in the way that they did, then we could have had a very different outcome.

“It is a huge privilege to be able to recognise the swift actions and the work of crews who rescued the two brothers and undoubtably saved their lives.

“The whole Service is incredibly proud of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Shuttleworth, Chair of the Combined Fire Authority, has echoed the Chief Fire Officer’s praise.

He said: “It takes a lot of bravery to do the role of a Firefighter and dedication such as that shown by this crew deserves to be recognised.”

Blaine spent two months in hospital following the incident but is recovering well and in February visited the Peterlee Fire Station to thank the crew who saved him.

Watch Manager, Mick Corfield, from Peterlee White Watch, was on shift the night of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is fantastic to see the crew recognised for their actions on that night and I am so proud of them.

“We train hard to ensure that we are always ready to respond to incidents like this and it is fantastic to be able to mark the successful outcome with this honour.

“I would encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week.

“If you need smoke alarms fitted – we can fit them for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham Constabulary have issued a re-appeal for information into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 and quote incident 34 of December 14 or can contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

CDDFRFS offers free Home Fire Safety Visits to all residents in County Durham and Darlington.